Tech Mahindra To Market Huawei Enterprise Products Globally

New Delhi: IT major Tech Mahindra and Huawei on Friday signed a global partnership agreement under which Tech Mahindra will market Huawei's enterprise products and services across 44 countries, including in India.



The alliance would also involve launching a joint go-to-market (GTM) strategy, thus giving a boost to the competitiveness of both companies in the global marketplace, by leveraging each other's core strengths.



"This partnership enables us to implement our unique solutions along with Huawei's innovations and latest ICT infrastructure to bring faster ROI for our customers," Manoj Chugh, President, Enterprise Business at Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

"That is to help our global enterprise customers be better positioned in their journey towards digital transformation. As specialists in our respective domain, we now work together to present competitive solutions for the global enterprise market," added Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India.Under this partnership, Tech Mahindra would take Huawei's enterprise products and services and build solutions around various platforms and solutions of Tech Mahindra.The platforms and solutions are in areas of Internet of Things (IoT) such as connect care, connected cars and connected factories, and solutions in areas of utilities such as smart cities, smart metering and smart grids.