Titan To Merge 'Gold Plus' Brand With Tanishq

New Delhi: Tata Group firm Titan Company has decided to discontinue its jewelery brand 'Gold Plus', launched in 2005 to cater to the South Indian market, and merge it with its flagship offering Tanishq.
The company said that in the last one decade, customers' taste has evolved and Tanishq has kept pace with them. Hence, it has decided to consolidate its offerings.
"Given that evolution of the customers and Tanishq as well as the need to focus all energies and resources in today's circumstances, Titan Company has decided to consolidate its portfolio by migrating the Gold Plus network to become part of the Tanishq network," Titan Company informed BSE.
"With this, Titan Company is confident that India's most desirable and profitable jewelery brand Tanishq will get even more desirable for customers and attractive to investors," it added.
Titan was operating 30 stores under Gold Plus brand.
"In the last decade, customers in the larger cities of South India have evolved in their tastes and aspirations and Titan's main jewelery brand Tanishq has kept pace with them," said Titan.
Story first published on: January 16, 2017 22:38 (IST)