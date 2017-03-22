Titan Using IBM Cloud, Watson Technology To Up Customer Base

Las Vegas: IBM on Tuesday announced that Titan Company Limited, India's leading manufacturer of watches and other accessories, is using IBM Watson Customer Engagement and cloud-based solutions to not only increase annual sales from its 11 million loyalty customer base but also attract new consumers.
Titan is now focused on re-energising its 1,500 stores and strengthening its online presence.
For this, the company is now leveraging IBM Watson Customer Engagement solutions to serve as the backbone of its online platform, enabling the company to tailor unique online campaigns and using data analytics to examine real-time behaviour.
"Through IBM Watson Customer Engagement offerings, IBM is not only providing Titan capabilities to engage their customers, we are also helping them on their path to cognitive where Titan can introduce additional Watson-powered solutions to help them gain momentum for years to come," Harriet Green, General Manager, IBM Watson Customer Engagement, told reporters here.
With the new capabilities, Titan can now identify customers on the basis of their purchasing pattern and offer them deals and discounts via multiple sources including emails and mobile, etc.
The company can also monitor if the deal went through and can change the offers if the deal fails to materialise. As the customer navigates through the site, the retailer can identify other items that are grabbing their attention and respond accordingly.
"The continued growth of e-commerce presents a tremendous opportunity for Titan to better meet the unique needs of our customers while tapping into vital new revenues for our business. IBM will play a significant role in ensuring our success," added Kuruvilla Markose, Chief Digital Officer, Titan Company Limited.
As part of its digital make over, Titan is leveraging a suite of IBM Watson Customer Engagement offerings.
"Working with IBM, we will be able to personalise all customer interactions both online and in stores, introducing shoppers to new relevant products that not only evoke the design and flare that is indicative of our products, but reflect their unique, personal styles," Markose noted.
