Tribunal Asks UK's Cairn Energy To Pay Rs 10,247 Crore In Tax
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group had acquired Cairn India in 2011. Cairn Energy had later initiated arbitration against the tax demands.
Agencies | Last Updated: March 10, 2017 17:52 (IST) Agencies
An income tax tribunal has upheld levy of Rs 10,247 crore capital gains tax on UK's Cairn Energy Plc but has held that interest cannot be charged on it as the demand was raised using retrospective tax legislation. Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, in an order dated March 9, 2017, held that Cairn Energy was liable to pay the tax on share transfer it did through an internal reorganization of its India business in 2006, prior to getting Cairn India listed on stock exchanges.
The tribunal also said that Cairn India should have withheld tax on capital gains made by its parent company. It was sent a demand notice by the Income Tax department for not doing so.
Cairn Energy had approached the tribunal after it was slapped with a tax assessment order of Rs 10,247 crore in January 2014. Later, it also initiated international arbitration against the tax demand, which is still pending.
The tax department had raised a total tax demand of Rs 29,047 crore on Cairn Energy, including Rs 18,800 crore in backdated interest. A similar tax demand was also raised on Cairn India, the Indian subsidiary of Cairn Energy which the British firm sold to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group in 2011.
In its plea before the tribunal, Cairn Energy had said that the assessing officer had "erred" in raising tax demand by invoking the retrospective amendment to Section 9 of the Act introduced in the Finance Act, 2012, which was not on the statute when the India-United Kingdom Tax Treaty entered into force.
"It is therefore submitted that the taxability of the Appellant should have been determined under the provisions of section 9(l)(i) the Act which were applicable when the India-United Kingdom Tax Treaty was entered into force," Cairn Energy said.
The tribunal said the provisions of tax treaty cannot the limit the boundaries of domestic tax laws.
The tribunal also rejected Cairn's contention that they have not earned any real income and there has been no increase in the wealth of the assessee. It observed that there was an increase in the wealth of Cairn owing to the IPO and value derived by book building process.
"ITAT observed that keeping the issue unnecessarily pending won't be proper since there is no timeline available about the disposal of the application of the assessee for arbitration proceedings and also that ITAT's ruling once passed can very well be applied to the arbitration proceedings," said Rakesh Nangia, Managing Partner, Nangia & Co.