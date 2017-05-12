NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

UCO Bank Says RBI Begins "Corrective Action" Over High Bad Loans

Under RBI rules, prompt corrective action is triggered if a bank's net NPL ratio crosses 6 percent.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 12, 2017 20:47 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
UCO Bank had net non-performing loans of 8.94 per cent at the end of March.
UCO Bank had net non-performing loans of 8.94 per cent at the end of March.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run UCO Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, UCO said on Friday.

UCO, in a filing to the stock exchanges, said the action "will not have any material impact" on its performance, but did not give details of the corrective action.

It is the second state-run lender to come under the curbs of the Reserve Bank of India after the regulator revised the so-called prompt corrective action framework last month, tightening thresholds around bad loans.



Earlier on Friday, UCO Bank reported a narrowing of its quarterly loss and bad-loan ratio. It had net non-performing loans (NPLs) of 8.94 percent at the end of March.

Under RBI rules, prompt corrective action is triggered if a bank's net NPL ratio crosses 6 percent.

IDBI Bank, another state-run lender, said on Tuesday it was facing corrective action by the regulator.

Analysts say more lenders could come under central bank curbs as regulators strive to clean up bad loans of $150 billion in the sector.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 12, 2017 20:47 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Electric Vehicles By 2030? How Niti Aayog Plans To Cut India's Fuel Bill
UCO BankRBIRBI correction actionUCO Bank bad loans

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.