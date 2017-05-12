UCO Bank Says RBI Begins "Corrective Action" Over High Bad Loans

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run UCO Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, UCO said on Friday.
UCO, in a filing to the stock exchanges, said the action "will not have any material impact" on its performance, but did not give details of the corrective action.
It is the second state-run lender to come under the curbs of the Reserve Bank of India after the regulator revised the so-called prompt corrective action framework last month, tightening thresholds around bad loans.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
