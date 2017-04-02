'Unfair To Majority Of Infosys Employees': Narayana Murthy Slams COO Pay Hike

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has criticised the decision of the IT company's board to approve a big salary hike for chief operating officer Pravin Rao. Mr Rao's fixed salary per annum has been raised to Rs. 4.62 crore (with effect from November 1, 2016) while the variable component of his package stands at Rs. 3.87 crore, payable on achievement of targets set by the board. He will also be eligible for Rs 4 crore in performance-based stock compensation.
According to Infosys' Annual Report 2015-16, Mr Rao's remuneration stood at Rs. 9.28 crore, including Rs. 3.6 crore in fixed salary and Rs. 5.68 crore in variable pay and long-term bonus. Infosys shareholders have approved the board's February decision on pay hike for Mr Rao through a postal ballot held on March 31, the IT company said in a statement today. Nearly, two-thirds of shareholders supported the move, though many promoters abstained from voting on the proposal.
Mr Murthy had earlier raised objections over board's decision over pay rise given to CEO Vishal Sikka and severance packages given to two former senior officials. Infosys founders along with their family members owned 12.75 percent of the company as of end-December, according to stock exchange data.
