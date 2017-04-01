Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra Arrested For Allegedly Duping Investors

Economic Offences Wing has arrested Sanjay Chandra, Managing Director of Unitech.
New Delhi: Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the Managing Director of Unitech and another person for allegedly not developing a project despite receiving funds from investors, police said.
"The accused, Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra of Unitech, have been arrested for not developing a project, Anthea Floors, at Gurugram," a police officer said.
"Ninety-one people have invested Rs 35 crore in the project. The probe into the case is being monitored by a trial court," the officer said.
It is learnt that the investors had also approached the Delhi High Court in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)