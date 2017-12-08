Unitech Shares Surge After NCLT Suspends Board Of Directors

New Delhi: Shares of realty firm Unitech today surged 20 per cent after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) authorised the government to appoint its nominees on the firm's board.
The stock touched its upper circuit limit on both BSE and NSE.
The stock soared 19.90 per cent to settle at Rs 7.29 -- its upper circuit limit -- on BSE.
On NSE, shares of the company jumped 19.67 per cent to close at Rs 7.30 -- its upper price band. In terms of equity volume, over 1.90 crore shares of the company were traded on BSE and more than 12.74 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.
The NCLT today suspended all the eight directors of realty firm Unitech over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds, while authorising the government to appoint its ten nominees on the board.
In a rare move, the government approached the NCLT to take over the management with a view to protecting the interest of nearly 20,000 home buyers, and 51,000 depositors to whom the company owes Rs 723 crore.
The Tribunal said the government must give name of its nominees by the next date of hearing, December 20, while restraining Unitech's 8 suspended directors from selling their personal and company properties.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)