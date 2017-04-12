United CEO Apologizes, Promises Review Of Airline's Practices

Chicago: The chief executive of embattled United Airlines has unequivocally apologized for an incident in which a passenger was dragged off a plane, and promised a thorough review of the airline's practices.
The apology came yesterday after a torrent of criticism of the carrier's action on a flight Sunday and its initial explanation of it.
In images now seen around the world, a passenger was forcefully removed and bloodied in the process -- the entire event captured on video by passengers and posted on social media.
