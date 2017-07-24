United Spirits Reports 44% Jump In Q1 Net Despite Sales Drop

Mumbai: Despite adverse external environment due to regulatory issues, the country's largest spirits maker United Spirits today reported a 44 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 63 crore in the June quarter helped by an interest cost saving of Rs 70 crore even though its sales fell 13 per cent.
"Despite a 13 per cent fall in sales to Rs 1,782 crore from Rs 2,041 crore due to regulatory challenges, the bottom line was boosted by a 32 per cent savings translating into Rs 70 crore on interest cost driven by favourable rates and mix of debt.
"Accordingly our net income rose 44 per cent despite short-term regulatory challenges that arose after the Supreme Court ordered shuttering of liquor sales on national highways in March," managing director and chief executive Anand Kripalu said in a statement.
