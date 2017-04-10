NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

United Spirits Says Prohibition Give Rise To Other Social Ills

With Madhya Pradesh announcing phased prohibition of alcohol, liquour manufacturer United Spirits on Monday said ban on spirits gives rise to other social ills like illicit alcohol, bootlegging and crime.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 10, 2017 22:55 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
United Spirits Says Prohibition Give Rise To Other Social Ills
New Delhi: With Madhya Pradesh announcing phased prohibition of alcohol, liquour manufacturer United Spirits on Monday said ban on spirits gives rise to other social ills like illicit alcohol, bootlegging and crime.

"A huge body of evidence - both globally and in India - shows that prohibition is not an effective tool to address alcohol misuse. On the contrary, prohibition gives rise to other social ills such as illicit alcohol, bootlegging and crime," Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer, United Spirits said in statement.

State governments lose revenue that can be used for social development, he said, adding it also criminalises responsible drinkers.

"Rather than sweeping measures, we need to have targetted interventions that address harmful drinking patterns in a targeted way. The state should not infringe on people's freedom to choose whether to drink or not," he said.

There should not be ban on those who choose to drink, to drink better quality, in moderation and in moments of celebration and socialising, he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 10, 2017 22:55 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Upgrade Or Your Job At Risk, Big IT Company Warns Employees
United SpiritsLiquor BanMadhya Pradesh government liquor ban

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.