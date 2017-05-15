Vani Kola Resigns From Snapdeal Board Amid Merger Talks With Flipkart

New Delhi: Vani Kola, the representative of Kalaari Capital on Snapdeal board, has resigned ahead of the potential sale of the e-commerce firm to larger rival Flipkart.
Kola, who had been on the board of Jasper Infotech (which runs Snapdeal) since September 2009, resigned on May 2 from the post of Director, as per regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Without citing any specific reasons, Kola said she was unable to continue to be a part of Snapdeal board and requested to be discharged of her duties with "immediate effect".
