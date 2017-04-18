Vijay Mallya Arrested In UK On India's Extradition Request

Vijay Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks.
London: Industrialist Vijay Mallya, who has been declared a proclaimed offender, was arrested on Tuesday in the UK by Scotland Yard on India's request for his extradition. Mr Mallya, 61, will be appearing in Westminster Magistrates' Court in London later in the day. India had given a formal extradition request for Mr Mallya as per the Extradition Treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale on February 8.
Last month, setting in motion the process of extradition of Mr Mallya, the British government had certified India's request and sent it to a district judge for further action.
The extradition process from the UK involves a number of steps including a decision by the judge whether to issue a warrant of arrest. In case of a warrant, the person is arrested and brought before the court for preliminary hearing followed by an extradition hearing before a final decision is taken by the secretary of state.
The wanted person has a right to appeal to the higher courts against any decision all the way up to the supreme court.
Earlier in January this year, a CBI court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr Mallya in the Rs 720-crore IDBI Bank loan default case.
Mr Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks, had fled India on March 2, 2016.