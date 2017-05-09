NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Corporates |

Vijay Mallya Directed To Appear Before Supreme Court On July 10

Supreme Court directed Vijay Mallya, who is presently in the United Kingdom, to appear before it on July 10 to argue on the quantum of punishment in the matter.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 09, 2017 11:17 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Vijay Mallya is presently in the United Kingdom.
Vijay Mallya is presently in the United Kingdom.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today held businessman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order.

"We have found respondent number 3 (Mallya) guilty of contempt of court on two grounds," a bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit said.

The top court directed Mallya, who is presently in the United Kingdom, to appear before it on July 10 to argue on the quantum of punishment in the matter.

The order came on a plea by consortium of banks led by SBI, which had said that Mallya had allegedly transferred $40 million which he had received from British firm Diageo, to his children in "flagrant violation" of various judicial orders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 09, 2017 11:17 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ SBI Savings Account: Minimum Balance, Penalty And Other Details
Vijay MallyaVijay Mallya Supreme CourtVijay Mallya newsSupreme CourtSupreme Court Vijay MallyaBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.