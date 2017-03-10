Vijay Mallya Says Ready To Talk To Banks For One-Time Settlement

New Delhi: The embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya today took to Twitter saying he is ready to negotiate with banks to pay a one-time settlement charge on Rs 9,000-crore loan default.
"Public sector banks have policies for one-time settlements. Hundreds of borrowers have settled. Why should this be denied to us? Our substantial offer before the honourable Supreme Court was rejected by banks without consideration. (I) am ready to talk settlement on fair basis," Mr Mallya said in a tweet.
He further said: "Wish the Supreme Court would intervene and put an end to all this by directing banks and us to negotiate and settle. We are ready."
