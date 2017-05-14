Wal-Mart In Acquisition Spree To Catch Amazon In E-Commerce

New York: Wal-Mart Stores, the 800-pound gorilla of retail, is running hard to catch up in an increasingly crucial segment where it is neither the biggest nor the best: e-commerce.
The company, founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, has been gobbling up smaller and niche players in e-commerce in an effort to reach online shopping market leader Amazon.
Whether those efforts are paying off will be a focal point when Wal-Mart Stores reports quarterly earnings on Thursday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement