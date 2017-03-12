Welspun Steel Gets Green Nod For Rs 14,690 Crore Gujarat Project

The proposed steel plant aims to provide steady supply of slabs to group company Welspun Corp Ltd.
New Delhi: Welspun Steel Ltd (WSL) has received environmental clearance for setting up an integrated steel plant with production capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 14,690 crore.
The proposed steel plant, to be set up in Anjar tehsil in Kutch district, aims to provide steady supply of slabs to group company Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) which makes heavy plates and hot rolled coils.
WCL currently sources slabs from the market.
"The Environment Ministry has given the environment clearance (EC) to WSL for the installation of 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity of integrated steel plant including 1.5 MPTA cement plant and 200 MW of captive power plant," a senior government official said.
The approval has been given based on the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee (Industry-I) of the ministry. The EC is subject to certain conditions, the official added.
Total land required for the project is 231.58 hectares.
The key raw material for the plant would be procured from domestic sources or imported. The capital cost of the project is Rs 14,690 crore, as per the proposal.
According to WSL, "This integrated steel plant project would provide steady source of slabs for the plate and coil mill of WCL, thereby increasing the financial competitiveness of the Welspun Group."
The project is estimated to be completed in 36-48 months.
WSL manufactures ribbed thermo mechanically treated bar and wire rods in Anjar tehsil, Gujarat. It has a coal-based sponge iron plant with 4 kilns, each of 100 tonnes per day capacity and a 12 MW captive power plant attached to waste heat recovery boilers.
