Why Infosys Pushed Back Salary Hikes For Employees

In an e-mail addressed to employees, Infosys chief operating officer Pravin Rao said the outsourcer is deferring salary hikes for employees to July and even later in case of senior executive. Typically, Infosys rolls out increments from April but this year the hikes have been pushed back. Although Infosys did not attribute any specific reason for this move, domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang says margin pressure could be the likely cause. "Margin pressure is likely greater than what was expected a month ago (Infosys lowered its FY18 EBIT margin band by 100 basis points to 23-25 per cent)," the brokerage said in a May 15 research note.
Here could be some of the reasons behind Infosys' deferring salary hike, according to Nirmal Bang report:
1) Softer-than-expected revenue growth in seasonally strong 1QFY18 - from likely continued execution challenges that it mentioned for 4QFY17.
