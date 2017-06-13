NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Wipro Acquires 26% Stake In This IT Consulting Firm

The cash consideration will see Wipro acquiring 19,679 preferred stocks and 27,865 common stocks, Wipro said in a BSE filing.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 13, 2017 22:31 (IST)
Wipro now holds 26.1 per cent share in Drivestream (on a fully diluted basis).
New Delhi: The country's third largest software services firm Wipro has invested $809,690 (about Rs 5.12 crore) in management and IT consulting firm Drivestream.

Established in 2001, Drivestream is privately held and has a workforce of around 73 employees in the US.

Its revenue stood at $20.5 million in 2016.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 13, 2017 22:23 (IST)
