Wipro Announces Up To Rs 11,000 Crore Share Buyback As Q2 Forecast Disappoints

Bengaluru/Mumbai: Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, announced an up to Rs 11,000 crore ($1.71 billion) share buyback on Thursday, overshadowing a tepid revenue forecast that fell short of market expectations.
Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said it expects revenue from its core IT services business to be in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion for the quarter ending September.
That represents a range from a slight fall of 0.5 percent to a 1.5 percent increase over the three months to June 30.
