Wipro Sacks Hundreds Of Techies For Non-Performance: Report

Bengaluru: Global software major Wipro "sacked" at least 600-700 employees in fiscal 2016-17, ostensibly for non-performance or not rising to its expectations, said a company source on Thursday.
"Attrition takes place every quarter when employees leave voluntarily for various reasons or involuntarily when asked to go for non-performance or not measuring up to the expectations during appraisal," a Wipro source told IANS on condition of anonymity.
The source, however, declined to specify the number of techies "sacked" in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the just-concluded fiscal (FY 2017), as the company was in "silent period" ahead of its results on April 25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement