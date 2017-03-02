Yatra Inks Pact With Madhya Pradesh Government To Promote Homestays

Mumbai: Online travel company Yatra.com on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh government to jointly promote homestays in the state.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Yatra will promote all the state tourism approved homestays, where travellers can book a room with a local family or the entire house, a release issued here said.
"We are pleased to announce this partnership and aim to promote homestays in the state. We believe that this partnership will offer best-in-class stay experience for the tourists visiting the state. Strengthening our eco-system for homestays, we are aggressively working towards promoting homestays across the country, which will also generate employment for the local population and help contribute to the economy of the nation," Yatra.com COO (B2C) Sharat Dhall said.
As a part of this partnership, Yatra will list over 90 properties on its website and encourage the growth of homestays in Madhya Pradesh, giving tourists a very homely experience.
With an aim to establish itself as the largest homestays curator of over 3,000 homestays across 130 cities across the country, this month the portal is planning to sign two more MoUs with the Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments.
Yatra.com had recently signed MoU with Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat governments.
The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises.
