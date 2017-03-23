Zoom Air - India's Newest Airline - Adds New Flights: 10 Things To Know

6) Zoom Air, which commenced commercial operations on February 15, 2017 to mark its entry as the 12th operational carrier in the domestic aviation market, will restrict till March 2018 to five aircraft operations only as per DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) requirements, the CEO said.
8) "This consolidates the fleet to 3 aircraft and thus Zoom Air shall induct the remaining 2 aircraft by end of June/July 2017 to ensure the requirement of 5 aircraft in one year as per DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements," he said.
