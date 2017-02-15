Zoom Air - India's Newest Airline - Begins Operations. 5 Things To Know

Zoom Air becomes the 12th operational carrier in the domestic aviation market.
Zoom Air, India's newest full-service airline, began its commercial operations with a flight from Delhi to Durgapur, West Bengal, via Kolkata. Its maiden flight took off from the national capital airport from around 7:30 am and touched down at Kolkata's Dum Dum airport at around 9:30 am. Gurgaon-headquartered Zoom Air, which is promoted by Zexus Air Services, has become the 12th operational carrier in the domestic aviation market. Zoom Air's launch comes at a time when Indian aviation market is growing at a very strong pace. Passengers carried by domestic airlines in 2016 were close to 10 crore, a growth of over 23 per cent against 8.10 crore in 2015.
Here are a few things to know about Zoom Air:
1) Zoom Air director and chief executive officer Koustav Mohan Dhar told NDTV Profit that next month the airline will start operations on Delhi-Amritsar and Delhi-Chandigarh routes. And the will soon induct its second aircraft.
2) Zoom Air plans to expand its routes to cover other destinations like Surat, Bhavnagar, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Mumbai, Shillong, Aizawl, Pasighat and Ziro (in Arunachal Pradesh), Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Indore and Bhopal, Mr Dhar said. The airline plans to increase its fleet strength to five by June-July, he added.
3) Analysts say the entry of Zoom Air will intensify competition in the domestic aviation market, as it will compete with other domestic airlines Air India, Jet Airways, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India. A search on Zoom Air's portal showed a one-way flight from Delhi to Kolkata next week is priced at Rs. 2,850 (inclusive of base fare and fuel charge of Rs. 1,972).
4) Zoom Air received a scheduled operator permit - which allows it to operate pan-India - from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's aviation regulator, earlier this month.
5) The company has a paid-up capital base of Rs 20 crore and plans to raise further Rs 20-25 crore in 3-6 months, Mr Dhar said.