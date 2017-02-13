Zoom Air - India's Newest Airline - To Begin Operations Soon: 5 Things To Know
Gurgaon-headquartered Zoom Air becomes the 12th operational carrier in the domestic aviation market.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: February 13, 2017 17:47 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Zoom Air received a scheduled operator permit from aviation regulator DGCA earlier this month.
Zoom Air, India's newest full-service airline, is set to commence commercial operations from February 15, 2017, with a flight to Durgapur via Kolkata from New Delhi. With this, Gurgaon-headquartered Zoom Air will become the 12th operational carrier in the domestic aviation market. The Zexus Air Services-promoted carrier's inaugural flight took place on February 12, 2017.
Here are a few things to know about Zoom Air:
1)Zoom Air received a scheduled operator permit - which allows it to operate pan-India - from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's aviation regulator, earlier this month.
2) Zoom Air's inaugural flight, using a CRJ 200 LR aircraft, landed at the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, Durgapur, at 1:39 pm on Sunday, February 12, where it was accorded the traditional water canon salute.
3) Analysts say the entry of Zoom Air will intensify competition in the domestic aviation market, as it will compete with other domestic airlines Air India, Jet Airways, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India.
A search on Zoom Air's portal showed a one-way flight from Delhi to Kolkata a month after commencement of operations is priced at Rs 2,850 (inclusive of base fare and fuel charge of Rs 1,972).
4) The airline "operates to multiple capitals in India hubbing over New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad in initial stages offering convenient daily connections between city pairs," as per its website. With a fleet of three dry-leased CRJ 200LR planes, Zoom Air would operate flights to Amritsar, Surat and Bhavnagar from Delhi in its first phase of operations. It will also connect the national capital to Aizawl, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Dimapur, Durgapur, Hyderabad, Jorhat, Kolkata, Mumbai and Shillong in Phase 1, it added.
Zoom Air connects, for the first time, Durgapur, West Bengal, with daily multiple direct frequencies to Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai with premium service on board. Also, for the first time "Meghalaya gets direct Air connectivity Daily to Kolkata and then further to Mumbai, New Delhi and major cities", as per the airline's portal zoomair.in.
5) The airline is eyeing a year-on-year growth of up to 20 per cent, with plans to raise Rs 20-25 crore in 3-6 months. "We envisage an 18-20 per cent year on growth on such underserved and un-served airports and we have seen such massive air traffic growth in stations like Vijayawada, Tirupati, Ranchi and Chandigarh. It's all about connectivity and regular reliable services," Zoom Air director and chief executive officer Koustav Mohan Dhar said, adding that the airline has already seen investment of around Rs 20 crore.