Rupee Continues Rally Against Dollar, Hits 21-Month High

Mumbai: The rupee continued its firming trend to log a near 21-month high of 64.26, by surging 18 paise against the US currency on sustained dollar unwinding from exporters and corporates amid positive global cues.
This is the rupee's highest closing since August 11, 2015, when it had ended at 64.19 against the greenback. Overall forex market sentiment remained buoyant as French election outcome removed some of the political uncertainties in the near term even as global equities hit multi-year highs.
Though, currency traders are keeping an eye on events in North Korea as a US carrier group heads for the Sea of Japan. Domestic bourses joined the global relief rally with the Nifty ending at a historic high of 9,300-level session following a broad-based rally as investor confidence soared tracking strong earnings from some key firms amid highly positive global cues.
