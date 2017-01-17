Davos brings icy tidings for India with multiple reports on Day 1 of the ratified confluence of influential leaders saying that the world's zest for India has cooled off this year.
India is no longer the world's fastest growing economy says the IMF, downgrading India's growth for 2016 to 6.6 per cent, a notch below China's 6.7 per cent because of the temporary shock of demonetisation.
But the IMF also says India will resume the leadership next year with 7.2 per cent growth and 7.7 per cent in 2018.