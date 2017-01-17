Davos CEOs More Bullish In Short-Term, Politics Clouds Future

Davos, Switzerland: Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) survey of nearly 1,400 CEOs released on Monday, on the eve of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, found that 29 percent expected global economic growth to pick up in 2017, up from only 27 percent last year.
The survey found 38 percent were very confident they could increase revenue growth in the next year, up from 35 percent at the same time last year, which was a six-year low.
