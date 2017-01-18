China's President Xi Jinping Defends Globalisation, Warns Against Trade War

An unlikely defender of globalisation takes the spotlight in Davos, with China's President Xi Jinping signalling that China is willing to take the lead in protecting the world from Donald Trump's protectionism and the consequences of the Brexit.
"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war. Whether you like it or not the global economy is a big ocean you cannot escape from," the Chinese president said in a direct message to Donald Trump without explicitly naming him. This is the first time a Chinese leader has attended the gathering of business and political elites in the Swiss Alps, and the address was a chance for China to cement its clout in a new world order. But how far will the Chinese president go to fill the gap left by Trump?
"China will open our arms to the people of the world and take them on the express train of development," stated Xi Jinping in a well received lengthy speech steeped in metaphors and symbolism.