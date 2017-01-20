Trump Economic Policies May Be 'Loud, Noisy, Strong': BlackRock CEO
BlackRock's chief said it was still not clear to him how the new administration planned to pay for massive stimulus measures including investments in ageing infrastructure.
Davos: Talks with members of the incoming Donald Trump administration suggest their economic policies will be "loud, noisy and strong" the head of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on Friday.
Larry Fink told the World Economic Forum in Davos such policies were set to support US markets for at least the first 100 days of Mr Trump's presidency.
But he said it was still not clear to him how the new administration planned to pay for massive stimulus measures including investments in ageing infrastructure.