'Workers Need To Be Re-Skilled For More Globalised Future'

Davos: A more globalised future would need the workers to be re-skilled, Indian IT major Wipro's chief Abidali Neemuchwala said at the WEF meet here.
In a debate on governing globalisation, the panelists, including Neemuchwala, discussed whether jobs are getting lost due to globalisation bringing in too many technological changes.
"There is a responsibility to re-skill workers, for a more globalised future," the Wipro CEO said.
Noting that four out of five jobs lost due to globalisation have been sacrificed to technological change rather than trade, the panelists also discussed the lessons learnt about globalisation to improve its governance.
Globalisation will succeed when we retool and re-skill for the jobs of the future. We have become too comfortable, author Dambisa Moyo said while speaking in the same panel.
According to a study from the WEF Digital Transformation Initiative, much of the value that digitalisation can potentially generate for society would remain trapped unless efforts are stepped up to align private-sector investment incentives with the long-term public good.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on: January 18, 2017 19:32 (IST)