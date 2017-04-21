ACC March Quarter Profit Beats Estimates On Higher Cement Sales Volume

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of Rs 162 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ACC Ltd, a unit of the world's largest cement maker, Lafargeholcim Ltd, reported a 9 per cent fall in its first-quarter net profit, but beat analysts' expectations, helped by stronger cement sales volume. Consolidated net profit fell to Rs 211 crore ($32.67 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 232 crore a year earlier, the company's third profit drop in four quarters. Total revenue from operations grew 9 per cent to Rs 3,631 crore.
Sales volume at the company's cement segment rose 4 per cent in the quarter as impact from government's move to withdraw high-denomination notes declined, the company said.