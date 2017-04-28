Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Jumps Four Fold On Higher Sales Volume

Ambuja Cements, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, on Friday reported an over four-fold surge in first-quarter net profit, as higher cement sales volume and favourable pricing offset rising costs.
Net profit jumped to Rs 247 crore in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 53.51 crore in the year-ago period, the cement major said.
Analysts on average expected the manufacturer of clinkers and cement to post a profit of RS 262 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cement sales volume rose 2.7 percent in the quarter to 6.02 million tonnes.