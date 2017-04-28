NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Jumps Four Fold On Higher Sales Volume

Analysts on average expected the manufacturer of clinkers and cement to post a profit of RS 262 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 28, 2017 17:38 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Ambuja Cements Q1 Profit Jumps Four Fold On Higher Sales Volume
Ambuja Cements, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, on Friday reported an over four-fold surge in first-quarter net profit, as higher cement sales volume and favourable pricing offset rising costs.

Net profit jumped to Rs 247 crore in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 53.51 crore in the year-ago period, the cement major said.

Analysts on average expected the manufacturer of clinkers and cement to post a profit of RS 262 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Cement sales volume rose 2.7 percent in the quarter to 6.02 million tonnes.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 28, 2017 17:38 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ H-1B Visa Changes Could Benefit Indian IT Professionals. Here's How
Ambuja CementsAmbuja Cements Q1Ambuja Cements earnings

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.