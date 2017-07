Ashok Leyland First-Quarter Profit Falls About 62%

Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a sharper-than-expected 61.7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Friday as the commercial vehicle manufacturer recorded an exchange loss on swap contracts.Profit was Rs 111 crore in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 291 crore a year earlier, the company said.Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 169 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The flagship company of the conglomerate Hinduja Group said it recorded a foreign exchange loss on swap contracts of Rs 2.67 crore, compared with a gain of Rs 49.67 crore a year earlier.

