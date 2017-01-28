NDTV
Home
|
Earnings
|
Ashoka Buildcon December Quarter Net Doubles To Rs 43 Crore
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 19.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 28, 2017 18:54 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Highways sector player Ashoka Buildcon said its net profit for the quarter ending December more than doubled to Rs 42.69 crore.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 19.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Its total income from operations swelled to Rs 524 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 443 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses also increased to Rs 473 crore as against Rs 410 crore earlier.
The company said its construction and contract division earned a revenue of Rs 486.28 crore while the build, operate and transfer (BOT) unit recorded Rs 6.05 crore revenue.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 28, 2017 18:54 (IST)
