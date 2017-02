Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Profit Rises 6% To Rs 578 Crore

: Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday posted a 6.29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 578.59 crore for the quarter ended December 2016.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 544.31 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.Net sales rose to Rs 3,844.47 crore for the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 3,442.18 crore in the year-ago period, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"We remain focused on developing a differentiated and speciality product basket which will drive our future growth," it said.Shares in Aurobindo Pharma ended 1.17 per cent higher at Rs 706.40 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index finished up 0.14 per cent.