NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Axis Bank Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Fall In Q1 Net Profit

Net profit was down 16 percent at Rs 1,306 crore for the three months ended June 30, Axis Bank said on Tuesday.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 25, 2017 16:52 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Axis Bank Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Fall In Q1 Net Profit
Axis Bank, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit as its bad loan additions slowed.

Net profit was down 16 percent at Rs 1,306 crore for the three months ended June 30, Axis Bank said on Tuesday.

Analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs 1,282 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03 percent at end-June, compared with 5.04 percent at March-end and 2.54 percent at end of June 2016.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 25, 2017 16:52 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Nifty Hits 10,000, Makes History: 10 Points
Axis BankAxis Bank earningsAxis Bank Q1Axis Bank Q1 earnings

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.