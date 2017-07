Axis Bank Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Fall In Q1 Net Profit

Axis Bank, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net profit as its bad loan additions slowed.Net profit was down 16 percent at Rs 1,306 crore for the three months ended June 30, Axis Bank said on Tuesday.Analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs 1,282 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03 percent at end-June, compared with 5.04 percent at March-end and 2.54 percent at end of June 2016.

