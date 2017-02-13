NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Net Loss Narrows to Rs 37 Crore

Income from operations fell to Rs 727.50 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 766.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 13, 2017 15:57 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Net Loss Narrows to Rs 37 Crore
New Delhi: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 36.63 crore for the quarter ended December on lower sales and high finance cost.

Its net loss stood at Rs 70.14 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Income from operations fell to Rs 727.50 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 766.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Finance cost stood at Rs 200.88 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal as against Rs 207.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Hindusthan has 14 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh with cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilo litres per day.

The company has recently announced plans to sell its co-generation power business to group firm Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd (LPGCL) for about Rs 1,800 crore.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 13, 2017 15:57 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 'Let Me Stop': Narayana Murthy Calls Off Battle With Infosys Board
Bajaj Hindusthan SugarBajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar earnings

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.