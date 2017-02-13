NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Earnings
|
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Net Loss Narrows to Rs 37 Crore
Income from operations fell to Rs 727.50 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 766.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: February 13, 2017 15:57 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 36.63 crore for the quarter ended December on lower sales and high finance cost.
Its net loss stood at Rs 70.14 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Income from operations fell to Rs 727.50 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 766.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Finance cost stood at Rs 200.88 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal as against Rs 207.19 crore in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Hindusthan has 14 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh with cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilo litres per day.
The company has recently announced plans to sell its co-generation power business to group firm Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd (LPGCL) for about Rs 1,800 crore.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
&
Budget 2017
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter.
Story first published on
: February 13, 2017 15:57 (IST)
Related
Allahabad Bank Registers Net Profit Of Rs 75 Crore In December Quarter
Hindalco Reports Net Profit Of Rs 321 Crore In Q3, Turns Profitable
Bank Of Baroda Slumps 11%, Prabhudas Lilladher Says 'Accumulate'
Trending
Even Good People Make Mistakes: Narayana Murthy To NDTV On Infosys Board
Vistara Offers All-Inclusive Fares From Rs 899 In Valentine's Day Sale
New Rules For LTC Benefits, Misuse Will Invite 'Disciplinary Action'
Share this story on
ALSO READ
'Let Me Stop': Narayana Murthy Calls Off Battle With Infosys Board
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar earnings
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Will RBI’s Decision To Keep Rate Unchanged Hurt Economy?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.