BHEL March Quarter Profit Falls 57%, Misses Estimates

BHEL's total revenue from operations fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 10,158 crore
State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a 57 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates. Net profit was Rs 216 crore ($33.47 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 506 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs 582 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Total revenue from operations fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 10,158 crore.