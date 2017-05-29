NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
BHEL March Quarter Profit Falls 57%, Misses Estimates

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs 582 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 29, 2017 19:11 (IST)
BHEL's total revenue from operations fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 10,158 crore
State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a 57 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts' estimates. Net profit was Rs 216 crore ($33.47 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 506 crore a year earlier. 

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs 582 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total revenue from operations fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 10,158 crore.

($1 = Rs 64.5350)

