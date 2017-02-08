NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Birla Corporation Q3 Net Down 85% To Rs 2 Crore

The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2.09 crore for the Q3 period ended December 2016, down 85 per cent compared to corresponding period profit of Rs 13.99 crore.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 08, 2017 19:25 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Birla Corporation Q3 Net Down 85% To Rs 2 Crore
Kolkata: Tax write-back saved cement major Birla Corporation from reporting loss for the Q3 period ended December 2016.

The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2.09 crore for the Q3 period ended December 2016, down 85 per cent compared to corresponding period profit of Rs 13.99 crore.

The company statement showed a tax write-back of Rs 13.75 crore which was adjusted with the pre-tax loss of Rs 11.66 crore.

Income from operation was down at Rs 831.97 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 910.29 crore in the same period quarter of last fiscal of FY'16.

Cement sales were down for the December 2016 to Rs 754.45 crore, down from Rs 840.35 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of December 2015.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 08, 2017 19:25 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ PF Money May Not Be Enough For Retirement. Here Are Other Options
Birla CorporationBirla Corporation net lossBirla Corporation Q3 profitBirla Corporation newsBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.