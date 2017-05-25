NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Cipla Narrows Loss In March Quarter, Misses Forecasts

The quarter included a one-off non-cash impairment charge of Rs 2,142 crore related to litigation expenses.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 25, 2017 16:57 (IST)
Mumbai: Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drug maker by sales, reported a smaller quarterly loss for January-March, but missed expectations of a profit for the period. Net loss for the firm's fourth quarter narrowed to Rs 61.79 crore ($9.56 million) from a loss of Rs 92.83 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of Rs 345 crore.

The quarter includes a one-off non-cash impairment charge of Rs 2,142 crore related to litigation expenses, and the company also took a provision of Rs 56 crore related to its unit Cipla Biotech in the quarter, it said in a statement.

($1 = Rs 64.6125)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



