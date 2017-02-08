NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Cipla Q3 Profit Up 44%, Tops Estimates

Net profit for the October-December quarter rose to Rs 375 crore ($55.79 million) from Rs 261 crore a year earlier.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 08, 2017 18:01 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.
Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.
Mumbai: Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the October-December quarter rose to Rs 375 crore ($55.79 million) from Rs 261 crore a year earlier.

That beat the Rs 370 crore forecast by 23 analysts on average, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales derives most of its revenue from its home market, but is building its presence in markets such as the United States and the UK, where during the third quarter it launched the Seroflo inhaler, used for the treatment of asthma.

($1 = Rs 67.2150)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 08, 2017 17:48 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ PF Money May Not Be Enough For Retirement. Here Are Other Options
CiplaCipla Q3 profitCipla profitCipla net profitCipla newsBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.