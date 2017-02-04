NDTV
Dr Reddy's December Quarter Net Profit Fell 16%
Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a profit of Rs 492 crore ($73.24 million), while analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 378 crore.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: February 04, 2017 14:45 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Sales in North America, Dr Reddy's largest market, fell 15 per cent.
New Delhi:
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 per cent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.
The company reported a profit of Rs 492 crore ($73.24 million), while analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 378 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in North America, Dr Reddy's largest market, fell 15 per cent, while those in India were up 2.4 per cent, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
($1 = Rs 67.1750)
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
