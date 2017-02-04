NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Earnings |

Dr Reddy's December Quarter Net Profit Fell 16%

Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a profit of Rs 492 crore ($73.24 million), while analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 378 crore.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: February 04, 2017 14:45 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Sales in North America, Dr Reddy's largest market, fell 15 per cent.
Sales in North America, Dr Reddy's largest market, fell 15 per cent.
New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 16 per cent fall in its third quarter profit although it beat expectations.

The company reported a profit of Rs 492 crore ($73.24 million), while analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 378 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in North America, Dr Reddy's largest market, fell 15 per cent, while those in India were up 2.4 per cent, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

($1 = Rs 67.1750)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 04, 2017 14:45 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Google World's Most Valuable Brand, Tata Group Out Of Top 100: Report
Dr ReddyDr Reddy earningsDr Reddy newsDr Reddy December quarterBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.