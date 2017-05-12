NDTV
Home
|
Earnings
|
Dr Reddy's Q4 Net Profit Jumps 3-Fold To Rs 337.6 Crore
Dr Reddy's Laboratories had posted a net profit after taxes and shares of associates of Rs 122.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: May 12, 2017 14:23 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Dr Reddy's consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 14,367.6 crore.
New Delhi:
Dr Reddy's Laboratories today reported a near three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 337.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.
The company had posted a net profit after taxes and shares of associates of Rs 122.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.
However, consolidated total income of the company declined to Rs 3,632.4 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 3,880 crore for the same period year ago.
The net profit for the fiscal year ended March 2017 stood at Rs 1,292.1 crore as against Rs 2,130.6 crore for the previous fiscal.
Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 14,367.6 crore for the fiscal year ended March this year. It was Rs 15,863.3 crore for the same period year ago.
In a separate filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of Rs 5 face value for the financial year 2016-17.
Shares of the company were trading 0.14 per cent down at Rs 2,588.75 on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: May 12, 2017 14:23 (IST)
