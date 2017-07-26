NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Federal Bank First-Quarter Profit Rises 26%, Lags Estimates

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42 percent at end-June, compared with 2.33 percent at March-end.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 26, 2017 13:12 (IST)
Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to Rs 210 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 167 crore a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 251 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Shares in Federal Bank were trading 3.2 percent lower after the results in the BSE Sensex that gained 0.36 percent.
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 26, 2017 13:12 (IST)
