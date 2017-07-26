NDTV
Federal Bank First-Quarter Profit Rises 26%, Lags Estimates
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42 percent at end-June, compared with 2.33 percent at March-end.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: July 26, 2017 13:12 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.
Net profit rose to Rs 210 crore for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 167 crore a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 251 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42 percent at end-June, compared with 2.33 percent at March-end.
Shares in Federal Bank were trading 3.2 percent lower after the results in the BSE Sensex that gained 0.36 percent.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
