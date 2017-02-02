NDTV
|
|
Godrej Properties Q3 Net Jumps Over Two-Fold To Rs 77 Crore
Its net profit stood at Rs 27.06 crore in the year-ago period, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group said in a BSE filing.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: February 02, 2017 12:48 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday reported an over two-fold per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.25 crore for the December quarter on the account of higher income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 27.06 crore in the year-ago period, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group said in a BSE filing.
Its also total income from operations also rose two-fold to Rs 518.25 crore during the third quarter from Rs 247.24 crore in the same period a year ago, the Mumbai-based firm said.
Shares of Godrej Properties were trading 3.05 per cent up at Rs 234.90 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: February 02, 2017 12:48 (IST)
