HCL Technologies Q4 Profit Jumps 28%, Beats Estimates

HCL Technologies' fourth-quarter consolidated revenue from software services rose 23 percent to Rs 7,743 crore.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 11, 2017 09:59 (IST)
Analysts expected the HCL Tech to report net profit of Rs 2,091 crore.
HCL Technologies Ltd, India's fourth-biggest software services firm, reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in consolidated fourth-quarter profit, as it added more clients in the quarter and revenue from software services rose.

Consolidated profit rose to Rs 2,475 crore for the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 1,939 crore a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of Rs 2,091 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated revenue from software services rose 23 percent to Rs 7,743 crore.

Story first published on: May 11, 2017 09:59 (IST)
