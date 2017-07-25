NDTV
Hero MotoCorp Q1 Profit Rises 3.5% On Higher Sales
Profit after tax was Rs 914 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 883 billion rupees a year earlier, the world's largest two-wheeler maker said.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: July 25, 2017 17:01 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.
Profit after tax was Rs 914 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 883 billion rupees a year earlier, the world's largest two-wheeler maker said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 915 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2016.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
