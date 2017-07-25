NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Hero MotoCorp Q1 Profit Rises 3.5% On Higher Sales

Profit after tax was Rs 914 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 883 billion rupees a year earlier, the world's largest two-wheeler maker said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 25, 2017 17:01 (IST)
Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 915 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company said it sold 1.9 million two-wheelers, up 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: July 25, 2017 17:01 (IST)
