Hero MotoCorp Q4 Profit Declines, Misses Estimates

Hero MotoCorp posted a net profit of Rs 718 crore ($111.23 million), compared with Rs 833 crore a year earlier.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 10, 2017 18:37 (IST)
Hero MotoCorp's total income fell about 8 per cent to Rs 7,606 crore.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.

The world's largest two-wheeler maker posted a net profit of Rs 718 crore ($111.23 million), compared with Rs 833 crore a year earlier, while total income fell about 8 per cent to Rs 7,606 crore.

Profit for the quarter was hit as the company offered discounts to liquidate unsold BS III compliant vehicles.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 745 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

