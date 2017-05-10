NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Earnings
|
Hero MotoCorp Q4 Profit Declines, Misses Estimates
Hero MotoCorp posted a net profit of Rs 718 crore ($111.23 million), compared with Rs 833 crore a year earlier.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: May 10, 2017 18:37 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Hero MotoCorp's total income fell about 8 per cent to Rs 7,606 crore.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent fall in its March-quarter net profit as a cash crunch following the government's ban on high-value currency notes hurt sales volume.
The world's largest two-wheeler maker posted a net profit of Rs 718 crore ($111.23 million), compared with Rs 833 crore a year earlier, while total income fell about 8 per cent to Rs 7,606 crore.
Profit for the quarter was hit as the company offered discounts to liquidate unsold BS III compliant vehicles.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 745 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: May 10, 2017 18:37 (IST)
Related
NIIT Technologies Rallies Over 7%, Hits 52-Week High Post-Q4 Earnings
Higher Base Pulls HDFC Consolidated Net Down 11% To Rs 3,079 Crore
Apple's Dilemma: What To Do With A $256 Billion Cash Pile
Trending
Techies Protest Sacking By Cognizant, Seek Government Intervention
Infosys Performance Appraisal: How Many Employees It May Fire
HUDCO IPO To Close Tomorrow, Sees Strong Demand. Should You Invest?
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Why Bharti Airtel Shares Surged 10% Despite Jio Impact On Q4
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit
Hero MotoCorp profit
Hero MotoCorp news
Business News
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.