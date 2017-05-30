NDTV
Hindalco Industries Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 26%, Tops Estimates
Profit rose to Rs 503 crore in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 400 crore a year earlier, Hindalco said on Tuesday.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: May 30, 2017 15:10 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations increased on higher base metal prices.
Profit rose to Rs 503 crore in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 400 crore a year earlier, Hindalco said on Tuesday.
Analysts on average had expected the company, majority owned by the Aditya Birla Group, to post a profit of Rs 449 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations rose about 27 percent to Rs 11,747 crore.
